The Independence Mustangs, ranked 5th in class 4A, defeated the Liberty Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night in the 4A region 5 championship.

Following the win, the Mustangs improve their overall record to 30-11 while the Lightning close out their season with a record of 21-22.

The Mustangs now look ahead to the 4A quarterfinals which begin Tuesday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.