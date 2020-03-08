Lee, Lugo and Marinelli help lead Iowa to Big Ten Tournament title

Iowa showed its dominance in the Big Ten Tournament claiming its first outright team title since 2010 and its 36th conference title overall. The Hawkeyes also came away with three individual champions: Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165).

Lee, who's a two-time defending national champion, won his first ever Big Ten title after beating Purdue's Devin Schroder by major decision, 16-2. Lee was also named the Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Year.

Lugo also won his first Big Ten title after beating No. 1 ranked Sammy Sasso of Ohio State, 2-1.

Alex Marinelli defended his Big Ten title at 165 pounds beating Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, 3-2. It was tied 1-1 when Marinelli recorded a takedown with less than 10 seconds left in the third period.

Head Coach Tom Brands was named the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year. It's the fourth time he's received the award.