Late Baylor field goal downs Iowa State in Big 12 opener

It's only the Big 12 opener, but it's not how Iowa State wanted to start off conference play. The Cyclones lost on the road to Baylor, 23-21.

The game was scoreless until the final minute of the first half when Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer threw a fade pass to Denzel Mims for a 9-yard touchdown. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. They extended that lead to 20-0 after three quarters.

Iowa State's offense finally found a rhythm midway through the fourth quarter. Johnnie Lang scored a pair of touchdowns and then Brock Purdy found Charlie Kolar for a 20-yard touchdown, putting the Cyclones ahead 21-20 with 3:45 left in the game.

Baylor regained the lead when John Mayer drilled a 38-yard field goal to make it 23-21 with 21 seconds left.

Iowa State's drive stalled after losing a fumble.

The Cyclones host TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m.