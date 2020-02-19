Lisa Bluder one of 15 coaches named to Naismith Coach of the Year late season watch list

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder is one of 15 coaches that were named to the Naismith Women's Coach of the Year late season watch list per a release from the Iowa athletic department.

Bluder won the award last year becoming just the second coach in program history to win (Vivian Stringer, 1993).

Bluder has led the 19th ranked Hawkeyes to a 21-5 record with three games left in the regular season. Iowa ranks in the top-15 nationally in seven different offensive categories.

With three games left in the regular season, Bluder has guided Iowa to the same record they had at this point last year at 21-5 even after losing 63% of their scoring, including the program's all-time leading scorer Megan Gustafson.

According to the press release, the Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce 10 semifinalists on March 4th, and the finalists will be revealed n March 19th. The winner will be announced on April 4th.

Iowa returns to action against Penn State on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.