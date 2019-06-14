Kernels win series opener versus Clinton, stay alive in playoff hunt

The Kernels are still alive in their playoff hunt for the final playoff spot in the Western Division for the first half of the season.

They defeated Clinton in the series opener on Friday, 3-1. The Kernels started the game with two runs in the bottom of the first. Wander Javier put them on the board with an RBI single and Chris Williams later added one more run with a double to left field.

The Kernels are still a game behind Burlington for the final playoff spot with two games left.