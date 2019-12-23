Kyler Schott makes journey from walk-on to starter at Iowa

Kyler Schott was a great high school football player and one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the state at North Linn High School.

Kyler Schott completed the journey from walk-on for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team to a scholarship starter on the offensive line (KCRG)

He also had a dream to play football for the Hawkeyes.

Schott, at only 6'2", was a little undersized for an offensive lineman, so he had to walk-on to make the team at Iowa. He worked his tail off and went from walk-on to starter by his Sophomore season.

Hard work paid off, as Schott received a scholarship right after the Nebraska game. Checkout Scott Saville's Hometown Hawkeye feature.