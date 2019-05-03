Kody Blazek sets new world record

Cedar Rapids has some of the strongest men in the world. Last weekend, Kody Blazek, from Anvil Gym in Hiawatha, showed his strength in the Kern U.S. Open.

He squatted 722 pounds, benched 462.9 pounds and deadlifted 771.6 pounds. In total, he set a new all-time world record of 1,956.6 pounds.

Blazek himself only weighed in at 175.9 pounds.

"He is probably one of the strongest, pound-for-pound, people in the country -- or in the world," said Anvil Gym owner Big Ken McClelland.