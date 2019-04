The 8th ranked Coe softball team split a doubleheader with Buena Vista on Saturday.

In game one, Coe defeated the Beavers 1-0 behind a complete game shutout by pitcher Alyssa Olson. Olson finished with eight strikeouts and allowed only two hits.

The offense came in the fifth inning as Haley Jones brought home Natalie Blank on a fielders choice.

In game two the Beavers got revenge winning 4-3.