Kirk Ferentz makes it clear that Spencer Petras is the starting QB heading into spring

In a Monday afternoon press conference to wrap up the 2019 season, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made it clear that redshirt-sophomore Spencer Petras has the starting quarterback job heading into spring practice.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"Petras is the next guy up, and he's going to have to earn it everyday." Ferentz said.

Due to the durability of Nate Stanley, Petras saw little action this season. He came in late in the game against Miami (OH), Rutgers, and Middle Tennessee State. In his career, Petras has six completions on 11 attempts for 25 yards while also adding a one yard rushing touchdown.

Ferentz said he was impressed with the poise Petras showed in the month of practices leading up to the Holiday Bowl.

"I think Spencer, especially in December, really looked like a college quarterback, he looked like a big ten quarterback in practice. Again, that's practice but we do competitive stuff against each other and I was pleased with, I think all of us were pleased with what we saw out of the growth hes demonstrated, he seems to have all of the right attributes." Ferentz said.

Petras inherits an offense full of play-makers with wide-receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette & Brandon Smith, and breakout running back Tyler Goodson.

"We clearly have a better group of receivers right now than we had a couple, three years ago." Ferentz said.

"Clearly have a good depth at running back right now, and our line has a chance to be pretty decent so he's walking into a situation but hes still got the most important job on the offense and he's going to have to deliver and but I think he's prepared himself well. "I think he’ll handle the challenges that are waiting for him well."

It will certainly be a chance of pace for the Hawkeyes with a new quarterback under center. Stanley started for three seasons and tossed 68 career touchdowns, second most in program history.

"We’ve played with a lot of first year quarterbacks and done fine. Going back to (Tavian) Banks and (Nathan) Chandler and (Drew) Tate, three straight years in a row so at some point guys gotta jump in the water." Ferentz said.

Alex Padilla, Connor Kapisak and incoming freshman Deuce Hogan are expected to battle for the backup spot for the 2020 season which begins on September 5th against UNI.