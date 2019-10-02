Kirk Ferentz and Iowa players comment on California's Fair Pay to Play Act

On Monday, California governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act into law. The bill allows college athletes in the state to hire agents and be paid for endorsements.

The law doesn't go into effect until 2023.

At Iowa's media availability on Tuesday, players and head coach Kirk Ferentz were asked about the new law.

"Anything we can do to help the players I think it's a great thing, but it has to be equitable for everybody, not just football players or basketball players; it's for all athletes," Ferentz said.

"It is a nice thing to get get paid, but I feel like you should save that for the professional level," said Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent. "College is supposed to be a fun experience, an experience you're supposed to enjoy."

