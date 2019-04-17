Renovations to begin at Kingston Stadium

Kingston Stadium is getting a major facelift this summer.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is beginning a three-month, $2 million upgrade to the stadium. The money is coming from the SAVE funds.

The upgrades include new turf for the football/soccer field. Also, the north bleachers will be demolished and replaced with a grassy hillside. The facility will also be upgraded to an 8-lane track.

"It made a lot of sense to have a 7-lane track in a 14-team conference," said Kennedy Athletic Director Aaron Stecker. "But that made sense in the 90s and 2000s."

With the addition of an eighth track lane, Kingston Stadium will be able to host state qualifying meets.