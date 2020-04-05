Kiah Stokes returns from Turkey, waiting for WNBA season

On Friday, the WNBA was the latest league to postpone its season due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The season opener was set for May 15.

New York Liberty center Kiah Stokes (41) looks to pass in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Marion native Kiah Stokes is one of hundreds of players waiting for the season to start again.

She was playing overseas in Turkey before the COVID-19 outbreak. She says the frustrating part was Turkey was one of the last in the EuroLeague to suspend its season.

"They kept trying to say that our season is regular," Stokes said. "Even though we saw French being suspended, Russia League cancelled, China was cancelled, Italy was cancelled. So all of these European Leagues were cancelled, except us."

Turkey did eventually suspend the season. Stokes is now back home in Iowa waiting for everything to start back up again.

Her original plan was to finish playing overseas in Turkey and make a return to the WNBA after taking a year off. She re-signed with the New York Liberty back in September.

"I was really looking forward to this summer," she said. "It's frustrating now that it's not going to happen on time, but still praying that it's going to happen."

In her rookie season in 2015, Stokes was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive Second Team.