The Kernels took game two of their series against Beloit winning on Friday, 4-1.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Trey Cabbage and Chris Williams hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the Kernels a 2-0 lead. Williams then came back in the eighth with a two-run double to make it 4-0.

The Kernels will go for the series sweep on Saturday at 2 p.m.