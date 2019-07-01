Kernels win rubber match against Kane County

Courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Gilberto Celestino tallied an outfield assist and a go-ahead run in the eighth inning Monday before Gabe Snyder added a two-run home run that pushed the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-1 victory Monday afternoon against the Kane County Cougars at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (5-7, 44-37) also finished with a 2-1 series win over Kane County (8-3, 43-37).

Celestino ended the top of the eighth with his arm and started the bottom of the eighth with his bat. After catching a Joey Rose fly ball, he threw out Alek Thomas at third base for the final out. Celestino hit a leadoff double in the home half of the inning and scored on a double from Chris Williams to put Cedar Rapids in front, 2-1.

Snyder stretched the lead to 4-1 Kernels later within the eighth. Williams moved to third base during Ben Rodriguez’s groundout, and Snyder followed by lifting a two-run homer that was ruled fair down the right-field line.

Prior to the pivotal eighth inning, both offenses were kept in check. Kai-Wei Teng and Kenny Hernandez each allowed just one run in six innings pitched for Cedar Rapids and Kane County respectively. Daniel Ozoria’s RBI single gave the Kernels a 1-0 advantage in the second, but Zachery Almond brought the Cougars level with a game-tying solo shot during the third.

Carlos Suniaga (2-2) earned the win against Ryan Miller (3-5). Suniaga yielded only one hit over two shutout innings before Moises Gomez tossed a scoreless and hitless ninth inning for his fourth save. Miller was tagged for three runs in two frames within a losing decision.

