Kernels stay in playoff race with win over Wisconsin

The Kernels are clicking at the right time as they try to claim the final playoff spot for the first half of the season.

On Wednesday, they defeated Wisconsin, 4-3. The Timber Rattlers grabbed the early lead in the top of the second when Kirkwood graduate Korry Howell hit a two-run double off the right field wall. The Kernels quickly responded in the bottom half when Gabriel Maciel hit a two-run double to left field.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Andrew Bechtold broke the tie with a solo home run to right, his fifth of the season.

The Kernels still sit a game behind Burlington for the final playoff spot in the Western Division.

