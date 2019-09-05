Kernels stay alive in playoffs winning Game 2 versus Quad Cities

The Kernels needed a win to stay alive in the Midwest League playoffs, and they got it, beating the Quad Cities 2-1 in Game 2.

The Kernels got their first run in the top of the fourth inning when Tyler Webb hit a single to right field scoring Wander Javier, who had tripled earlier in the inning.

The River Bandits tied it up in the fifth inning. Then, the Kernels broke the tie on an RBI-double from Jared Akins in the seventh.

Game 3 will be on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Davenport.