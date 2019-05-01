Kernels split doubleheader with Bowling Green

The Kernels were supposed to begin their series with Bowling Green on Tuesday, but whether forced them to play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Hot Rods won the first game 3-2. The Kernels' two runs came on just one hit.

In the second game, Bowling Green jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Kernels tied it up in the bottom of the third on a Ben Rodriguez two-run double.

Then in the top of the fifth, Bowling Green broke the tie on a Grant Witherspoon two-run double. But in the bottom half, the Kernels responded with three runs and went on to win 6-4.

The series concludes on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.