The Kernels split a doubleheader with Burlington on Wednesday losing the first game, 5-4. The Kernels had a 4-1 lead after three innings, but the Bees came back with four unanswered runs.

Cedar Rapids responded in the second game with a 9-0 victory, including a no-hitter from pitchers Austin Schulfer and Jose Martinez.

Kernels will conclude the series with Burlington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.