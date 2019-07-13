Kernels snap losing streak winning series opener versus Lansing

The Kernels ended their three-game losing streak after beating Lansing in the series opener, 12-4.

The Kernels' bats came to life in the bottom of the first. Jared Akins started the scoring with an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Trevor Casanova drove in two runs with a single to right. Then Ricky De La Torre drove in two more with a stand-up triple to right center.

The lead was never in jeopardy.

The Kernels continue their series with Lansing at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.