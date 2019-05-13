Kernels smash past Quad Cities

In game one of Monday's doubleheader, the Cedar Rapids Kernels (16-20) smashed past the Quad Cities River Bandits (21-11) 9-4. With the win, the Kernels snap Quad Cities' nine game win streak.

Cedar Rapids' Pitcher Josh Winder registered the win after throwing a complete game, allowing four earned runs.

The Kernels scored four runs in the opening inning on just two hits, and then piled on another five runs in the 4th inning, highlighted by Gabe Snyder's three run home run.