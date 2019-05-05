Kernels shutout Dayton, snap three-game losing streak

The Kernels needed a spark after a slow start to the month of May, and they hope they've found it. On Sunday, they shutout Dayton 4-0 to close out the series.

The Kernels scored right away in the bottom of the first with an RBI double from Chris Williams and then an RBI single from Gilberto Celestino. Then in the second, Gabriel Maciel made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right field.

The Kernels are on the road for the next six games. They begin a three-game series at South Bend on Monday.