The Kernels opened their series versus Clinton with a 3-0 win. Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng went seven strong innings only giving up three hits and striking out seven batters.

Also, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman was honored before the game after being inducted into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Hoffman made 27 appearances for the Cedar Rapids Reds back in 1991. He had a 1-1 record with a 1.87 ERA and 12 saves.