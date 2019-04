It's been a rough start to the season for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. They're 1-5 through the first six games and came into Wednesday's game on a four-game losing streak.

The Kernels ended that losing streak with a 5-4 win over Kane County. The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth when the Kernels put up four runs.

Both teams will meet again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.