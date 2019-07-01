Kernels remember Nick Adenhardt 10 years later

Two new winners were announced on Sunday for the 2019 Nick Adenhardt Memorial Scholarship.

Samantha Schrantz of Lisbon and Sam Staley of Cedar Rapids Jefferson each received $1,000 scholarships.

Adenhardt played for the Kernels back in 2006 and quickly rose through the minor league system of the Los Angeles Angels. In 2009, he was tragically killed by a drunk driver just hours after making his season debut with the Angels. He was only 22 years old.

His death had an impact everywhere, including in Cedar Rapids.

"When we got word of his passing, this was a very somber ballpark," said Kernels Chief Executive Officer Doug Nelson. "He did almost anything for us out in the community."