Kernels reflect on Joe Mauer's short stint with team

No one in the Minnesota Twins organization will be allowed to wear No. 7 after the team retired Joe Mauer's jersey on Saturday.

Mauer spent all 15 seasons in Minnesota, was a six-time All-Star, won three batting titles and was named the American League MVP in 2009.

Fans in Cedar Rapids also remember his stint with the Kernels back in August of 2014. Mauer came on a rehab assignment recovering from an oblique injury.

He played in four games going 6-for-15 at the plate with a home run.

"Extremely cordial," said Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson. "He came over, the fans were lined up along the bleachers, and he walked over and signed autographs after he was done with batting practice."