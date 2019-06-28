Kernels rally falls short against Wisconsin in series finale

After taking the first game of the series against Wisconsin, the Kernels lost the final three games, including a 4-2 loss in the series finale on Friday.

The Kernels fell behind right away giving up two runs in the top of the third inning. Wisconsin added another run in the fifth. The Kernels did get on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a Estamy Urena RBI-single.

The Kernels are 3-5 overall to start the second half of the season. They host Kane County for a three-game series starting tomorrow.