The Kernels weren't able to pull out the brooms against Beloit losing the series finale, 5-4.

Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after a two-run home run from Chris Williams. The Snappers quickly took a 5-2 lead. The Kernels tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with two runs, but that's as close as they'd get.

Kernels travel to Wisconsin for a three-game series starting on Monday.