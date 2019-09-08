Kernels find 9th inning magic versus Clinton to force a Game 3

The Kernels are one win away from going to the Midwest League Championship series. They kept their season alive on Sunday beating Clinton in Game 2 of the Western Division Championship series, 3-2.

Clinton scored first in the first inning, but the Kernels later tied it up in the second inning on an RBI-single from DaShawn Keirsey. The Lumberkings broke the tie in the fourth to lead, 2-1.

It remained 2-1 all the way to the bottom of the ninth when the Kernels put on their rally caps. Tyler Webb tied the game on an RBI-single to right field scoring Daniel Ozoria from third. Then Keirsey came up big again with a single to center field scoring Seth Gray from second base for the game-winning run.

"It's something they're feeding us," said Keirsey, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. "We like to make it interesting."

Game 3 of the series will be on Monday at 6:35 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.