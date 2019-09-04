Kernels fall to Quad Cities in Game 1 of Midwest League playoffs

The Kernels came into the Midwest League playoffs with some momentum after winning six of their last seven regular season games. Now, their backs are against the wall.

The Kernels dropped Game 1 of their Midwest League playoff series versus the Quad Cities on Wednesday, 4-1.

The River Bandits scored first in the top of the second inning on a wild pitch to lead, 1-0. The Kernels struck back in the bottom of the third when Tyler Webb hit a solo home run to left center field.

The Quad Cities broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth when Ramiro Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to left field, Alex McKenna tagged and scored from third base to give the River Bandits a 2-1 lead. Then Wilyer Abreu gave the River Bandits some insurance runs with a 2-run double in the eighth inning.

The Kernels left six runners on base and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. in Davenport.