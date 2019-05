The Kernels continued their homestand with a 4-3 loss to Dayton in the series opener on Friday.

The Kernels fell behind 1-0, until Chris Williams tied it up in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run, his sixth of the season. The Dragons responded with three straight runs to go up 4-1. Cedar Rapids got two of those runs back in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't get the tying run across.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.