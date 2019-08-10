Kernels come back after rough first inning, end three-game losing streak

At first, it looked like the Kernels were going to lose their fourth straight game after giving up two runs in the first inning.

The Kernels didn't let that happen.

They got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Trevor Casanova RBI single to right field. Then, they put together four runs in the seventh inning. Beloit almost made a comeback, but the Kernels held on to win, 5-4.

Gilberto Celestino finished 5-for-5 at the plate.

The series continues at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.