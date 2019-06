The Cedar Rapids Kernels clinched the first half wild-card playoff spot with wins of 4-1 and 8-1 against the Clinton LumberKings coupled with a 7-2 Peoria Chiefs victory over the Burlington Bees.

The playoff appearance will be the Kernels' seventh straight.

The Midwest League now reaches its All-Star break where the Kernels will have three participants. The regular season continues on Thursday at Peoria.