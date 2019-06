Fans were trying to stay cool from the heat, but the Kernels' bats were on fire in the series opener against Kane County.

The Kernels scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone. Jacob Pearson started the inning with a stand-up triple. He would later score on a single by Yeltsin Encarnacion. Later, the Kernels loaded the bases and Gilberto Celestino unloaded them with a double to center field.

Game two of the series continues at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.