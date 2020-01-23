Kennedy tops Linn-Mar 31-30 in thrilling dual

The Kennedy Cougars defeated the Linn-Mar Lions 31-30 on Thursday night in an absolutely thrilling dual that came down to the last match. The Cougars' Ben Hoeger outlasted Linn-Mars' Sam Gisaya in the final match to lift Kennedy to the one point win. Full results are below.

138: Reece Seery (LIMA) over Ashtin Falck (CRK) (Dec 7-5)

145: Dylan Falck (CRK) over Kain Wempen (LIMA) (MD 18-4)

152: Hikaru Carolin (LIMA) over Divion Ocheltree (CRK) (Dec 11-8)

160: Collin Flannagan (CRK) over Abass Kemokai (LIMA) (Fall 3:15)

170: Tate Naaktgeboren (LIMA) over Alex Koch (CRK) (Fall 5:44)

182: Ryan Plummer (LIMA) over Jay Oostendorp (CRK) (Dec 9-6)

195: Ethan Sullivan (CRK) over Roark Martin (LIMA) (MD 15-6)

220: Luke Gaffney (LIMA) over Gavin Bascom (CRK) (Dec 5-2)

285: Cleo Gehrls (LIMA) over Ethan Winsor (CRK) (Fall 0:42)

106: Cael Long (CRK) over (LIMA) (For.)

113: Jonah Hallam (CRK) over Marwan Al-Tall (LIMA) (TF 16-0 5:48)

120: Gunner Sparks (CRK) over Caden Senters (LIMA) (Dec 7-3)

126: Bryce Parke (LIMA) over Jacob McLeod (CRK) (Fall 3:35)

132: Ben Hoeger (CRK) over Samuel Gisaya (LIMA) (Dec 12-11)

