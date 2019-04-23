Kennedy sweeps Wash in boy/girl doubleheader

The Kennedy Cougars swept the Washington Warriors in a boy/girl soccer doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The girls game ended with a 2-1 final score. Julie Holt was the lone goal scorer for the Warriors while Amari Coder knocked in the game winner for the Cougars on her second penalty kick of the night.

On the boys side, Washington struck first with a goal from Brooks Pappendick but the Cougars' Reed Foster knocked in the game winnner off a throw in later in the first half.