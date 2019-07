Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that was more than enough to beat Waterloo West in a regional semi-final on Saturday.

The Cougars started their scoring with an infield single from Abby Spore to make it 1-0. Then Izzy Wright hit a single to right field scoring Kaylin Kinney. Mary Krystofiak brought in two more with a triple to center field.

Kennedy will host Prairie in a regional final at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.