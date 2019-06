Following a doubleheader sweep over the Xavier Saints, the Kennedy Cougars are now 19-1 on the season. In game one, Kaylin Kinney tossed a complete game shutout and hit a solo home run to lead the Cougars to a 11-0 win.

In game two, the Saints were able to put two runs on the board but it wasn't enough as Kennedy crossed five across home plate to win 5-2.