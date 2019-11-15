Kennedy finishes season with 10-2 record after falling to Dowling in 4A semifinal

The Kennedy Cougars fell to the Dowling Catholic Maroons 42-6 on Friday evening in the 4A semifinal round. The Cougars close their season with a 10-2 record, the losses coming from Dowling and WDM Valley, which are the two teams that will play for the championship next week.

“You know the sun is going to come up tomorrow and you know what I tell the kids is if this is the worst day of your life, you are going to have a pretty good life." Head coach Brian White said.

"Its hard for them to understand that right now, it’s hard for them to remember all the good times just coming off the field, but when its all said and done and after the sting comes off a little bit, we are going to celebrate because you know we had a good year.”

Dowling, the six-time defending champions, started off hot and never looked back being led by Hawkeye recruit Gavin Williams, who scored three touchdowns in the victory.