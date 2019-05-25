Kennedy fights back to beat Prairie, earns berth to state

The Kennedy boys' soccer team is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2012 after beating Prairie 2-1 in a Class 3A substate final.

After a scoreless first half, the Cougars fell behind in the 45th minute after Prairie's Aidan Lerch scored his fourth goal of the season off a rebound from a free kick.

Kennedy quickly responded nine minutes later on a free kick from Alan Kim. Then just two minutes later, Ombeni Mubake scored the go-ahead goal to give Kennedy the lead for good.