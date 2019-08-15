Kennedy brings back loaded offense

Loaded is the best way to describe the Kennedy football team. Opposing defenses will have a hard time figuring out who to stop.

It all starts with senior running back Cairron Hendred. He finished with 1,233 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

"It's no secret, Cairron, he can run," said head coach Brian White. "If he catches a crease, it's six points. It can be from 90 yards out and there aren't very many guys in the state of Iowa that are going to catch Cairron Hendred."

Hendred isn't the only threat to run the ball. So is junior quarterback, Max White. He started out as a running back last season, but then transitioned over to quarterback.

"Well, at first, I really didn't want to because I like being able to take a handoff, read the defense, that sort of stuff," said White. "But then I started to embrace it."

Both players should have some big holes to run through, and it helps when you have two Division I offensive linemen up front, Nolan Jacobs (NDSU) and Connor Colby (Iowa).

Kennedy opens the season at home versus Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 30.