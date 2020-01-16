Kennedy boys, Wash girls win in Thursday's doubleheader

In a boy/girl doubleheader on Thursday night, the Kennedy Cougars and Washington Warriors split with the Cougars winning the boys' game 67-55 and Wash winning the girls' 53-46.

The 67-55 win for the Cougars improves their record to 6-3 on the season while Wash falls to 2-8. Caleb Schlaak scored a season-high 30 points in the win.

The Warriors got revenge in the girls' game with a 53-46 victory, improving their record to 7-5. Hannah Stuelke led all scorers with 25 points. Kennedy falls to 6-5 following the loss.

