Thursday's doubleheader between Prairie and Kennedy was more than just an MVC battle, it was also Strike Out Cancer Night.

Prairie head coach Erin Johnson's mom, Mardelle, has Stage 4 cancer. She was just released from the hospital and watched the game from the outfield.

Both teams combined to raise $1,273 for the American Cancer Society.

"It has been very difficult, but I know I am not going through this alone," said head coach Erin Johnson.