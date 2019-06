At the Linn-Mar/Alburnett softball classic, both the Kennedy Cougars and Xavier Saints came away with two victories.

In their first games of the day, both squads took on Mt. Vernon with Kennedy coming away with a 6-0 win while Xavier took down the Mustangs 6-3.

Later in the afternoon, both teams faced off with 10th ranked (5A) Pleasant Valley. The Cougars were victorious 2-1 while the Saints won 5-3.