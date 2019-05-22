Kennedy, Washington and Prairie advance to substate finals

The Kennedy, Washington and Prairie boys' soccer teams are one step closer to the state tournament after winning in the substate semi-finals on Wednesday.

Cedar Rapids Washington dominated Davenport North, 10-0. Keaton Woods tallied four goals, while Brooks Papendick added three. The Warriors will face Iowa City High in a substate final on Saturday.

Kennedy held on to beat Cedar Falls, 2-1. It was tied 1-1 until Alan Kim scored the game-winning goal for the Cougars with 3:41 remaining.

They'll face Prairie in a substate final on Saturday. The Hawks defeated Waterloo West 6-0 in their substate semi-final match.