Keller and McElvain emerge as front-runners in UNI quarterback battle

There are battles at every position during fall camp, but at Northern Iowa, all eyes are on the battle for the starting quarterback position.

The Panthers have to find a replacement for three-year starter Eli Dunne. Dunne is fifth all-time in school history in passing yards and touchdowns.

There are four players vying for the spot, but head coach Mark Farley hinted during media day that the two leading candidates are redshirt sophomore Jacob Keller and redshirt freshman Will McElvain.

Keller did see action in two games last season, but only threw one pass for 18 yards.

"I know what I have to do in camp," said Keller. "I'm not really focused on the competition. I'm just focused on getting better."

"I think we're all supporting each other and trying to help each other understand the offense," said McElvain.

Northern Iowa opens the season on the road on Aug. 31 against Iowa State.