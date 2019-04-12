Keith Duncan hopes to reclaim Iowa's starting kicker role

Miguel Recinos handled all of the kicking duties for Iowa the past two years. He has now graduated and the position is up for grabs.

Currently, the battle is between two seniors, Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak. The Hawkeyes did add a kicker to their 2019 recruiting class, Lucas Amaya out of Wisconsin, but he's not on campus yet.

"I thought they (Duncan and Shudak) worked very hard last year as if they were going to be the starter, knowing they were behind a senior that was having a good season and ended up having a good career," said Iowa special teams coach LeVar Woods.

Duncan does have the most experience. He was the starting kicker back in 2016 hitting 9-of-11 field goals and making 38 PATs. He's most known for kicking the game-winning field goal against then No. 2 Michigan.

Losing the starting job was hard for Duncan, but Woods says he's mentally ready.

"There was a point where he was waivering a little bit and he wasn't quite where he needed to be," he said.

Iowa closes out spring practice on Friday, April 26.