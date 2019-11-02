Katcher, Hostetler both win third state cross-country titles

Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler and CPU's AJ Katcher both won their third individual state titles on Saturday at the state meet in Fort Dodge.

Hostetler won her third-consecutive title, winning by over 40 seconds in the 2A girls race (17:58.2). Katcher won the title her freshman and sophomore year and then finished second her junior year before returning to the top spot Saturday (18:29.4).

Hostetler's finish led the Golden Hawks to the 2A girls team title while the Tipton Tigers took home the 2A boys title after having three runners finish in the top 20.

4A Girls

1 Johnston 56

2 Dubuque Senior 88

3 Linn-Mar, Marion 119

4 Waukee 138

5 Southeast Polk 144

1: Camille Jackson, 17:23.9 Ames

2: Ashlyn Keeney, 17:44.1 Iowa City, Liberty

3: Lillian Schmidt, 18:07.6 Dubuque Senior

4: Micah Poellet, 18:18.9 Linn-Mar, Marion

5: Bella Heikes, 18:31.4 Johnston

4A Boys

1 Dowling Catholic 56

2 Pleasant Valley 88

3 Dubuque, Hempstead 119

4 Johnston 138

5 Sioux City, North 144

1: Max Murphy, 15:29.3 Pleasant Valley

2: Sam Hall, 15:29.5 Dowling Catholic

3: Jacob Green, 15:35.0 Kennedy

4: Kent Nichols, 15:46.1 Pleasant Valley

5: Drake Hanson, 15:46.1 Southeast Polk

3A Girls

1 Ballard 57

2 Dallas Center-Grimes 80

3 Dubuque, Wahlert 125

4 Harlan 168

5 Bishop Heelan 193

1: Adrianna Katcher, 18:29.4 Center Point - Urbana

2: Shewaye Johnson, 18:40.3 Ballard

3: Paityn Noe, 18:44.4 Ballard

4: Megan Sterbenz,:45.7 Dallas Center-Grimes

5: Norah Pearson, 18:46.1 Knoxville

3A Boys

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 109

2 Clear Creek-Amana 110

3 CPU 127

4 Dubuque, Wahlert 156

5 Marion 174

1: Nate Mueller, 15:45.7 Adm, Adel

2: Quinton Orr, 15:52.1 Humboldt

3: Eli Larson, 16:09.0 Center Point-Urbana

4: Brady Hogan, 16:15.4 Decorah

5: Aidan Ramsey, 16:19.9 Dallas Center-Grimes

2A Girls

1 Mid-Prairie 61

2 Williamsburg 62

3 Monticello 130

4 Jesup 169

5 ACGC 169

1: Marie Hostetler, 17:58.2 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

2: Emily Staal, 18:39.3 Springville-Central C

3: Kate Crawford, 19:05.9 Acgc

4: Grace Schaefer, 19:11.4 Williamsburg

5: Ella Waddle, 19:19.0 Panorama, Panora

2A Boys

1 Tipton 78

2 Des Moines Christian 82

3 Monticello 106

4 Albia 151

5 Davis County 174

1: Dylan Darsidan, 16:02.0 Camanche

2: Brady Griebel, 16:02.8 Bellevue

3: Caleb Shumaker, 16:11.4 Tipton

4: Louden Foster, 16:25.2 West Central Valley,

5: Cody Smith, 16:28.0 Des Moines Christian

1A Girls

1 Logan-Magnolia 112

2 Hudson 133

3 AHSTW 142

4 Aplington-Parkersburg 146

5 Regina 150

1: Peyton Pogge, 18:45.4 Tri-Center, Neola

2: Haley Meyer, 18:51.4 Kee, Lansing

3: Jalyssa Blazek, 18:54.0 Turkey Valley, Jackso

4: Sophia Jungling, 18:54.3 Aplington-Parkersburg

5: Billie Wagner, 19:02.6 South Winneshiek, Cal

1A Boys

1 Madrid 74

2 Nodaway Valley 107

3 Calamus-Wheatland 118

4 Earlham 119

5 Maquoketa Valley 209

1: Joshua Baudler, 16:11 Nodaway Valley

2: Noah Jorgenson, 16:25 Sidney

3: Jason Renze, 16:28 Madrid

4: Bennett Heisterkamp, 16:33 St. Albert, Council B

5: Randy Jimenez, 16:37 Southeast Warren, Lib