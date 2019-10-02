Jordan Bohannon's season still uncertain after hip surgery

The 2019-20 basketball season is nearly upon us, and the availability of senior point guard Jordan Bohannon is still unknown.

Bohannon had hip surgery in May. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was asked during Big Ten media day in Chicago if the Hawkeyes plan on playing with or without Bohannon.

"If he's healthy, we plan on playing with him," McCaffery said. "If he's not, we'll play without him."

McCaffery said that Bohannon is dribbling and shooting the ball, but isn't practicing

“I want him to be able to play his senior year as pain-free as possible. So we’re planning as if he’s not playing. If he plays, we’ll be thrilled that he is," he said.

Bohannon has 96 career starts and 264 3-pointers.