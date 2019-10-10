Jordan Bohannon feeling pain-free, but season is still up in the air

Back in the spring, the thought was that Iowa senior point guard Jordan Bohannon would more than likely sit out this season after having hip surgery.

With a month before the exhibition, there's a chance fans will see No. 3 on the court this season.

"It's been feeling really good," said Bohannon. "I haven't had any pain for the last month or so."

Bohannon isn't practicing with the team, but he's doing some shooting and running.

He says the injury happened before last year's exhibition opener and then he fell on his hip during the Ohio State game. He played through the pain, but knew something had to be done after the season.

The surgery was done in May. Doctors shaved bone off his right hip and repaired a labral tear.

"The first two weeks, I was pretty much bedridden and didn't do anything," Bohannon said. "That was tough."

Bohannon has some options for this season. He does have a redshirt to use. He could also play up to nine games in the first half of the season and use a medical hardship if he experiences more pain. But if he's pain-free, he's going to play.

"I want to take care of my body for once because I was playing through pain the last three years with my foot and hip," he said. "But also, me being me, I want to be out there on the floor with the guys because we put our blood, sweat and tears into putting this Iowa jersey on."