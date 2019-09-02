Jones' 14 catches were most for ISU receiver since 1983

Iowa State senior Deshaunte Jones had a game to remember against UNI. ones was a vacuum with 14 catches for 126 yards, the 14 grabs was the most by an Iowa State receiver since 1983.

Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones(8) is brought down by Northern Iowa's Trevon Alexander(36), Christian Jegen(21) and Spencer Perry(8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

"Deshaunte has been great. He has all this experience for four years so he understands the game." said quarterback Brock Purdy.

"When things go crazy he is a reliable receiver. I am so thankful to have him. I trust all of our receivers but just to see him step up to do that today was amazing. I trust him with everything that I got."